loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.6750. Approximately 1,215,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,657,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price target on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $6,223,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,074,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,831.95. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,240,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,136,487. Company insiders own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 618,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,245 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

