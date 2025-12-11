Fiserv (FISV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently:

12/8/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/4/2025 – Fiserv had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Fiserv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Fiserv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Fiserv had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

11/5/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Fiserv had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $149.00.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $127.50 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

10/29/2025 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $143.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Fiserv had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $188.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Fiserv was given a new $122.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/16/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

