Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 26.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 124,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 26.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

