Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,647,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,037% from the average daily volume of 403,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Stock Up 66.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.44.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

