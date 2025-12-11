Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 11,010 shares.The stock last traded at $6.5850 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

