Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.7350. Approximately 2,140,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,903,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 27.27%.The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 million. Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $341,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 291.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 493,161 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

