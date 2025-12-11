Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,015,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 225,582 shares.The stock last traded at $100.1850 and had previously closed at $100.18.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25.

Institutional Trading of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 409,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

