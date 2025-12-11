WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.1399 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 119361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $686.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $18,501,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 19.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

