Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – CVS Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/3/2025 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $99.00.

10/31/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00.

10/30/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $98.00.

10/30/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

10/24/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.

10/14/2025 – CVS Health was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/14/2025 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – CVS Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

