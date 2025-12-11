Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.24 and last traded at $209.90. Approximately 8,973,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,904,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.30.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.