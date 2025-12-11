Nuvve Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 15th (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 15th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 12th.

Nuvve Trading Down 35.9%

Nuvve stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,084,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVVE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvve

In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,556,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,248.25. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 326,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Featured Articles

