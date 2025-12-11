Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $153.36 and last traded at $156.79. 7,659,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,147,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

The firm has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after acquiring an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,318,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

