GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $289.36 and last traded at $288.59. 5,614,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,379,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.31.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average of $277.44. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.