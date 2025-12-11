GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $289.36 and last traded at $288.59. 5,614,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,379,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.31.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
