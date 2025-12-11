Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $362.72 and last traded at $357.18. 6,176,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,658,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.47.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.79 and its 200-day moving average is $379.41. The firm has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

