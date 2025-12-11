Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.11 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 18815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.