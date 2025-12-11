Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.11 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 18815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.86. The company has a market cap of C$753.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

Recommended Stories

