JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $318.00 and last traded at $317.30. 9,660,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,373,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.48.

The firm has a market cap of $863.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

