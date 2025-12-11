Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 8439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $861.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLDR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,263,000 after purchasing an additional 831,613 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Further Reading

