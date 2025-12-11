UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $339.25 and last traded at $336.54. 7,271,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,843,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.45. The company has a market capitalization of $304.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.