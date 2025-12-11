Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,305,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,974% from the average daily volume of 400,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.25 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

