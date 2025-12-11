Mary Elizabeth Henderson Sells 2,238 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.89. 1,063,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $127,344,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,597,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,245,000 after purchasing an additional 391,660 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 592.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 436,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 373,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

