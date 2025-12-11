Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Insider Acquires £99,963.99 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams acquired 52,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 per share, with a total value of £99,963.99.

Edmund Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Edmund Williams acquired 222,326 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, for a total transaction of £400,186.80.

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

BCG stock traded up GBX 4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 192.40. 47,629,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,068. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168 and a 52 week high of GBX 403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 360 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316.50.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

