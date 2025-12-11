Insider Selling: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) EVP Sells 59,594 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $889,738.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,004.55. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy James Carstens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Timothy James Carstens sold 100,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 9,511,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,567,574. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $29,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,202 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 35.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,194,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 530.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,183 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.