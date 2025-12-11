Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jill Timm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00.

KSS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 3,177,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620,745. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 37.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 197,088 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 650.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 426,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 369,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kohl’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 352,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 75,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 680,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

