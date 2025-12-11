Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Eric Sprott Buys 120,000 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 29,946,352 shares in the company, valued at $370,136,910.72. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Sprott acquired 60,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Sprott acquired 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,522,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Sprott bought 2,340,824 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $24,110,487.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Sprott purchased 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Sprott purchased 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,035,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Sprott acquired 7,690,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,985,000.00.

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,677. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Hycroft Mining last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 20.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

