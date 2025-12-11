Todd Skinner Sells 500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Todd Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $40,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,097.64. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.78. 1,632,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

