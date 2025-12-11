ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Sells $4,558,862.10 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $4,558,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ara Mahdessian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Ara Mahdessian sold 88,525 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $9,521,749.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ara Mahdessian sold 14,263 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,202.36.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ara Mahdessian sold 14,263 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,202.36.

On Monday, October 13th, Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $3,131,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Ara Mahdessian sold 3,059 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $354,966.36.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,933. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The firm had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Report on TTAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceTitan by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 143,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth about $7,255,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.