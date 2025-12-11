Parker White Acquires 17,760 Shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Stock

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) COO Parker White bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $102,297.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 269,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,480. This trade represents a 7.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parker White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Parker White purchased 10,044 shares of DeFi Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $69,404.04.

DeFi Development Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFDV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 2,131,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,453. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. DeFi Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

DeFi Development ( NASDAQ:DFDV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

DeFi Development announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 25.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DeFi Development

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFDV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Development in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DeFi Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DeFi Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DeFi Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DeFi Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFDV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DeFi Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DeFi Development in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DeFi Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

