USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.77. 11,725,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 5,807,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

