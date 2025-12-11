iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 38,669 shares.The stock last traded at $84.4750 and had previously closed at $83.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

