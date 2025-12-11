Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.8350. 3,634,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,186,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trilogy Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark lowered Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 6.9%

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

The firm has a market cap of $824.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director James Gowans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,345. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 200,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 382,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,547.85. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,506 shares of company stock worth $7,275,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 61.1% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 12,611,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,670 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,625,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 899,656 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 80.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 451,437 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.