Beneficient Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 15th (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 15th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 12th.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of BENF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,787. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of ($2.76) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
