Beneficient Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 15th (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)'s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 15th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 12th.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,787. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of ($2.76) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BENF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beneficient to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Further Reading

