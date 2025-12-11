PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Up 47.4% – Should You Buy?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) was up 47.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,231,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,148% from the average daily volume of 54,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Stock Up 47.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

