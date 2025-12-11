Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $440.33 and last traded at $446.8290. Approximately 54,971,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 98,672,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.33.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

