Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 28,712,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 39,548,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $310,760.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,160.17. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after buying an additional 4,182,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

