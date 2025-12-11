Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 308284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

