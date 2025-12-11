Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$209.96 and last traded at C$198.66, with a volume of 653314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$200.46.

Several research firms recently commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$212.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$203.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$188.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$188.18.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 135.38% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

