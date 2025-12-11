Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$402.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.The company had revenue of C$57.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.