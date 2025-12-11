Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.3140. 343,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 430,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

