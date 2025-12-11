Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $19.3710. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $19.3710, with a volume of 490 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hemnet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hemnet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMNTY

Hemnet Group Stock Performance

Hemnet Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.