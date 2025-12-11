Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.1150 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 173319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 10.39%.The business had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 470.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

