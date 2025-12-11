Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.2560, with a volume of 235021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

