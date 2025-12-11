Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 9.3% – Should You Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.1750. Approximately 4,715,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,400,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $823,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

