PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 68.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) rose 68.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 932,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,698% from the average daily volume of 51,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of C$26.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

