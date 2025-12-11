Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.65 and last traded at GBX 275.80. 115,078,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,885% from the average session volume of 2,887,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CWR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Trading Down 10.6%

The firm has a market cap of £536.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.