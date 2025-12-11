Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.6680. 1,049,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,618,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $750.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.48.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39. On average, analysts predict that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 49.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132,393 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 129,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 263,095 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omeros by 78.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 75.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 67,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

