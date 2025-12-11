Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.2304, but opened at $7.6450. Citic shares last traded at $7.6450, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Citic Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Citic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1201 per share. This represents a yield of 452.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Citic Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

