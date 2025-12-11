Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 213,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 167,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Jade Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBIO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jade Biosciences by 4,180.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Jade Biosciences

