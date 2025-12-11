Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $312.44 and last traded at $312.2150, with a volume of 37354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.51.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.03.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
