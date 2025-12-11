Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $312.44 and last traded at $312.2150, with a volume of 37354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.51.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

