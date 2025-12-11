Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.2799, with a volume of 502234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $9.30 price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

