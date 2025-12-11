Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 2.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13.
About Highwood Asset Management
Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.
